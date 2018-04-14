Here come the runners: Trolley Run overtakes Bellaire streets today
The 23rd annual Bellaire Trolley Run will thunder down the streets (which will be closed to traffic) after launching from City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave. today. The one-mile family/kids race begins at 7:30 a.m., with the wheelchair division following at 7:50, and the 5K starting at 8 a.m.
The post-race party with vendors, food and drink, awards and door prizes will follow at Bellaire Town Square, behind City Hall.
For more: https://www.bellairetx.gov/835/Bellaire-Trolley-Run
A street closure map would have been extremely helpful.