He’s staying on Death Row: Appeals court upholds jury’s decisions on killer of Bellaire cop, Good Samaritan

April 27, 2017

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction and death sentence in the 2012 murders of a Bellaire police officer and a Good Samaritan who rushed to his aid.

Harlem Lewis III, 25, was convicted of capital murder in 2014 of gunning down Officer Jimmie Norman, who had attempted a routine traffic stop and gave chase when Lewis fled. The chase ended at the Maaco auto repair/painting business just outside the city limits on Bellaire Boulevard, where Terry Taylor attempted to assist Norman as he struggled with Lewis.

Jurors in the case saw dashboard cam video from Norman’s police vehicle that showed Lewis shooting the officer in the head, then turning the gun immediately on Taylor, striking him in the neck.

Lewis took the stand in his own defense, but jurors later said they felt he had showed no remorse for the crimes.

