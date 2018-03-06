HISD board calls emergency, closed-door meeting on supe’s sudden exit

After initially indicating they would wait until their regular meeting Thursday evening to address the sudden departure of Superintendent Richard Carranza, Houston ISD trustees have called an emergency meeting for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The session will be closed, but board members will take questions from the media at a noon news conference, according to the announcement late Monday night. All this will take place at district headquarters, 4400 W. 18th St.

Carranza showed up at the side of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Monday afternoon to announce that he was accepting an offer to become chancellor of the 1.1 million-student NYC school system.

When ABC-13 caught up with Trustee Wanda Adams Monday night, she said the move came as a surprise.

Carranza has completed less than two years of a three-year contract, complicated by Hurricane Harvey and a budget deficit estimated from $115 million-$215 million. He had been spearheading drastic proposals in the district to return campus control to the central office, change the structure of funding, and potentially effect magnet, dual-language and other specialty programs.

—Charlotte Aguilar

