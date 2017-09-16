HISD offering Hurricane Harvey help, special ed summit today

September 16, 2017

Houston ISD is supplementing a long planned parent summit on special education today (Saturday, Sept. 16) with a second one that will provide families with direct help to recover from Hurricane Harvey. Both will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with Harvey relief at the Delmar Fieldhouse and special ed at district headquarters, both at 4400 W. 18th St.

The Hurricane Harvey relief event will offer food and other relief support, and local, state and federal agencies will send representatives to provide information about available assistance to victims of the storm. Those attending should park at the Northwest Mall lot, across from the site, where they will catch shuttles.

The Special Education Parent summit will offer several sessions on topics including social and emotional development and understanding autism spectrum disorder and results from a parent survey that was available online. Superintendent Richard Carranza and some board members are expected to attend.

