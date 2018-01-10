HISD to standardize schoolday start times in fall to streamline bus service

In order to streamline a cumbersome transportation schedule, Houston ISD announced Wednesday that it will standardize start times for schools beginning with the fall semester of 2018.

Right now, HISD juggles 67 different school start times on 1,200 separate bus routes, serving about 36,000 students. That led to surveys of parents and principals last October, with four different options set forth, and the selection of the most popular choice.

Starting in August, elementary and K-8 campuses will operate from 7:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m., and secondary campuses (middle, high and grade 6-12 schools) will observe 8:30 a.m.-3:50 p.m. schedules. (A few specialty schools and programs may offer different schedules, and will contact their communities directly with their hours and transportation information.)

District officials say in addition to making school, family schedules more uniform and efficient, the new plan “will also extend the life of the district’s bus fleet and reduce maintenance and fuel costs.”

