HISD will be watching weather for morning decision

With heavy rains and possible flooding predicted, beginning overnight, Houston ISD announced via its Twitter account that it will be monitoring conditions to make a decision about classes early Monday.

While many private schools, including Episcopal HS, Post Oak School and St. John’s, are observing the President’s Day Holiday, HISD campuses are scheduled to be in session.

The district’s Twitter account is @houstonisd, and its website is www.HoustonISD.org.

