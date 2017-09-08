HISD will stagger school openings, no dates yet for Bellaire HS, Horn, Pershing

September 7, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

All 306 Houston ISD facilities were affected by Hurricane Harvey, officials said Thursday, requiring the district to stagger its start dates throughout September and to relocate students from nine campuses which won’t open at all this school year.

Bellaire High School, Horn and Twain ES and Pershing Middle School are all listed as “to be determined” on a new online tool unveiled Thursday to help families monitor the start dates. (UPDATED INFORMATION: West University ES is also listed as “to be determined,” but its PTO said the school is confirmed to open Monday.)

Additionally, Kolter ES in Meyerland is one of nine schools that can’t be reopened, and its students will be relocated to the former Gordon/Mandarin Chinese campus on Avenue B in Bellaire. That will put a crimp in a proposal, working its way through Bellaire city government, to relocate the Bellaire HS baseball facilities to that campus to allow construction of a new Bellaire HS to begin this year.

More than 200 HISD campuses will open Monday, two weeks after the scheduled opening day. Start dates for schools popular with local families are:

Next Monday, Sept. 11: Carnegie Vanguard HS, Challenge Early College HS, Condit ES, DeBakey HS, High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Lamar HS, Lanier MS, Lovett ES, Pin Oak MS, River Oaks ES, T.H. Rogers ES and MS, West University ES.

To be determined: Bellaire HS, Horn ES, Pershing MS, Twain ES.

Sept. 25: Kolter ES, relocating at the former Gordon/MCLIMS campus on Avenue B in Bellaire

Teachers from the schools opening next Monday will report to campuses Friday. All other teachers are expected to report to trauma training and will be able to return if their campuses open with short notice.

“Although all campuses were impacted, some campuses were fortunate to have limited damage, while others need so much work they will not reopen this year,” said Superintendent Richard Carranza at a Thursday afternoon news conference where he was flanked by trustees. “We will not compromise the safety of either staff or students.”

Carranza said air quality has been tested in each flooded campus, and that the testing will continue throughout the school year to make sure there are no hidden problems.

