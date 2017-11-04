Horn, Kolter team up for fall carnival benefit today

November 4, 2017

Horn Elementary School is partnering with Kolter Elementary School for a circus-themed fall carnival, which will be held from 2-6 p.m. today (Nov. 4) at Horn, 4530 Holly St.

Kolter was moved to the HISD campus at Avenue B and Bissonnet Street this school year after its Meyerland location was destroyed by hurricane floodwaters, and Horn is in the area of Bellaire most impacted by flooding. Proceeds from sales to families at each school will go to the respective campuses to be used for family assistance.

The carnival will feature a DJ, new rides, a stilt walker, face painter and more.

Fun bands will be sold for $50 and include carnival entrance, unlimited rides and games, popcorn and cotton candy. Basic admission is $10. Adults and children under 3 are free.

Share this: Tweet



More



