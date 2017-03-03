Hurry to sign up for constable’s Rape Aggression Defense course

Slots are expected to be filled quickly for the Precinct 1 Constable’s 12-hour Rape Aggression Defense Course, which will be offered across four nights in West University.

The class will be conducted from 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 27-28 and April 3-4 at the West University Senior Services facility, 6104 Auden St.

There is no cost, but participants must commit to attend all 12 hours. Participants under 18 must attend with a parent or guardian. There is no maximum age limit. Athletic-type clothing and clothing must be worn — no cut-off shorts, flip-flops or sandals, and no jewelry, including watches or bracelets.

Charlotte Aguilar
