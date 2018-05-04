International flair at tonight’s free Bellaire Party at the Pavilion

One of Houston’s most popular musical acts, Walter Suhr and Mango Punch, will celebrate International Night at the free monthly Party at the Pavilion tonight (Friday, May 4) at Bellaire Town Square.

The family-friendly event will begin at 7 p.m. at 7008 S. Rice Ave., and participants are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to spread out on the Great Lawn to listen and dance.

There will be crafts for youngsters, Chinese cultural information, and vendors from around the world will display their wares, including art, clothing, jewelry, and henna tattoos. Food will be available from the Foreign Policy food truck and Popston Treats.

The monthly series is sponsored by the Bellaire Parks & Recreation Department and Patrons for Bellaire Parks.

Walter Suhr and Mango Punch will highlight International Night at tonight’s Party at the Pavilion in Bellaire Town Square.

 

 

