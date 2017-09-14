It’s back! Bellaire to resume recycling next week; debris pickup picks up

September 14, 2017

Bellaire officials announced Thursday that recycling collection would resume next week, after being suspended following Hurricane Harvey.

Areas A,C and D in the city’s solid waste collection scheme will be picked up next Wednesday, Sept. 20, with area E being serviced on Friday, Sept. 22, and area B on its normal day, Tuesday, Sept. 26. The collection map is below for reference.

Household waste service has already resumed, and residents are still asked to separate that waste from storm debris and label it if not clearly recognizable. Recyclables should continue to be placed curbside in the city-issued green bings.

Debris cleanup is picking up in the hardest-hit Southdale neighborhood, where work began last Friday, and the city said the contractor has committed to completing the first sweep of the city by Sept. 28. Two additional sweeps will follow.

Here are additional details and requirements:

•The work will occur between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days per week until complete

•Residents should separate (and even label, to avoid confusion) household solid waste from the storm related debris to facilitate collection of each. The city has resumed its regular solid waste collection schedule, but recycling pickup is still suspended until further notice. Recyclables placed at the curb will end up in the landfill.

•Household Hazardous Waste such as paint and painting products, fuel, chemicals, etc. will be picked up in subsequent collections that will be announced, not with the first pass.

•Appliances will also be picked up in subsequent passes.

•The contractor is trying to keep damage to yards to a minimum, and damaged properties will be graded at the end of the debris collection operation; however, the property owner will be responsible for replacement of sod.

