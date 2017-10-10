It’s the final day to register for Nov. 7 Bellaire, HISD, HCC election; forum slated
Today (Tuesday, Oct. 10) is the final day to register to vote in the locally-centric Nov. 7 general election. At stake: the majority of seats at the Bellaire City Council table and the fate of city charter amendments, plus election of trustees to represent Bellaire on the boards of the Houston Independent School District and Houston Community College District.
Early voting runs from Oct. 23-Nov. 3. For information on how and where to register and information on polling places and a sample ballot, go to www.harrisvotes.com.
Voters will have an opportunity to assess candidates for the Bellaire and HISD posts at a forum from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 17 at Faith Lutheran Church, 4600 Bellaire Blvd. The nonpartisan event will be moderated by former Bellaire Mayor Cindy Siegel and is sponsored by the Bellaire/Braeswood and Meyerland Area Democratic Clubs.
Candidates will be available for a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m., followed by the forum at 6:30 p.m. A second meet-and-greet will run from 8:30-9 p.m.
Invited to appear in the Bellaire field are incumbent Mayor Andrew Friedberg and challenger Robert Riquelmy, Position 1 council candidates Kevin Newman and Neil Verma, Position 3 incumbent Gus Pappas, who is running unopposed; and Position 5 candidates Michael Fife, the incumbent, and former Councilmember Jim Avioli, Sr.
HISD candidates expected to appear are Sean Cheben, Sue Deigaard, Kara DeRocha and Susan Shafer.