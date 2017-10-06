It’s time for Bellaire’s monthly live music ‘party’ tonight at Town Square

October 6, 2017

Electric Circus will perform a wide array of top 40, classics and dance music tonight (Friday, Oct. 6) at 7 at the free Party at the Pavilion monthly concert on the Great Lawn at Bellaire Town Square, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

The event will honor the city’s hurricane response team, and will include food for sale from Pink’s Pizza.

The concert series is sponsored by the city and Patrons for Bellaire Parks. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating, and are reminded that no pets are allowed in the park.

Electric Circus gets crowds up and dancing with their combination of current favorites and oldies.

 

Charlotte Aguilar
