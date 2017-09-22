Just what Bellaire needs: live music, free food, first-responder/staff meet-and-greet tonight

September 22, 2017

Bellaire is turning its scheduled Pre-National Night Out event into a free community celebration, “The Road to Recovery,” Friday (Sept. 22), starting at 6 p.m.

Members of the Bellaire Police and Fire Departments along with staff from the administrative team, Public Works and Parks and Recreation will be hosting a meet-and-greet beginning at 6 p.m. at Bellaire Town Square, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

There will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks, glow-in-the-dark handouts for youngsters, and a chance to sign up for neighborhood National Night Out events.

From 7-9 p.m., the pavilion and Great Lawn will rock out to the sounds of the Klocks, a cover band playing everything from rock to pop to country hits.

For more information, call 713-662-8280.

Share this: Tweet



More



