Last chance: Bellaire resident survey deadline extended to March 5

The city of Bellaire has extended the deadline for residents through Sunday to take a survey that will help will priorities and planning.

The city is taking the pulse of its residents on everything from how they feel their taxes are being spent to their habits about using city facilities as part of the 2017 Bellaire Citizen Survey.

The University of Houston’s Master’s of Public Administration Program is overseeing the project, which randomly selected 1,000 households for initial participation.

But those not among the initial group are still encouraged to make their views known by visiting bellairetx.gov/2017Survey or emailing CitizenSurvey@bellairetx.gov and opting in.

The anonymous multiple-choice survey, which should take 15-20 minutes to complete, asks residents to rate quality of life matters that define Bellaire as a place to live and visit — things like walking and riding mobility — in addition to ratings of city services and how they use Bellaire’s facilities.

Once the results are compiled, they will be shared with the public in the summer. The ultimate goals, according to Library Director Mary Cohrs of Bellaire’s Communication and Special Events Team, are to gauge public satisfaction with the quality of city services, determine residents’ priorities, and to establish a baseline assessment so city leaders can better track how satisfaction levels can change over a period of time.

