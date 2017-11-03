Last chance: Early voting ends today in Bellaire, HISD, HCC races

November 3, 2017

Voters have until 7 p.m. today (Nov. 3) to cast their early ballots in Bellaire municipal races and amendments to the city charter, and in races for Houston ISD and Houston Community College trustee posts.

The nearest location to Bellaire is at Bayland Park, 6400 Bissonnet St. For a list of other locations and to view a sample ballot, go to harrisvotes.com.

Bellaire Essentials and InstantNewsBellaire are offering our election guide to the mayor’s, City Council, charter election and trustee races on this website, to provide information for local voters before they cast their ballots.

The general election will be held Nov. 7, at which time voters must cast their ballots at their own precincts, also obtainable through the harrisvotes.com site.

