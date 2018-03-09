Lost & found: Bellaire police recover vehicle burglary items, looking for more loot

If you had a vehicle broken into last night in Bellaire and are missing electronics, police may be able to reunite you with your stolen devices.

Bellaire police observed a man breaking into cars in the northwest part of the city at about 1:45 Friday morning and began chasing him on foot. The suspect jumped fences and managed to elude Bellaire officers — assisted by police from West University and Houston — for almost an hour until he was captured.

Police recovered a number of stolen electronics, but they believe more could have been dropped in backyards along the pursuit route, in the 4700-5000 blocks of Tamarisk and Wedgewood.

They are urging those who were victims of the thief or anyone who finds unfamiliar items in their backyards to call the Bellaire Police Department at 713-668-0487.

