Do you have information? Time is running out to find dog that attacked Bellaire boy
By Charlotte Aguilar
A Bellaire mother is in a desperate race against the clock to find a woman whose dog attacked her 11-year-old son Monday night as he rode his bike near his home around Lafayette Park — to prevent a series of rabies shots from being administered to the already traumatized child.
“I don’t want to have to give my son these painful shots,” Jill Schroeder pleaded, asking anyone with information about the attack or the owner to come forward immediately. If the dog — one of two being walked on leashes by the woman — is not found, the youngster will have to begin treatment Thursday, she said.
Bellaire Police Chief Byron Holloway told Instant News Wednesday morning that the department’s first priority is to get the woman to contact officers and present her dog and evidence of vaccination to eliminate the need for the boy to receive treatment. “Beyond that, we want to hear her side of the story,” he said.
A 13-year-old girl swinging in the park also saw the woman and the dogs, and has spoken with the city’s animal control officer.
The dog walker was described as being in her 20s or 30s, about 5-feet-7 inches tall with a small build, medium length dark hair in a pony tail wearing a maroon medical-type scrubs top and light blue shorts. The boy described one dog as all black and the other brown and white, but the boy and girl could not pinpoint a breed, saying the dogs resembled mastiffs, pit bulls or boxers.
Both the boy and girl said the woman appeared to be walking toward the Officer Lucy Dog Park adjacent to Lafayette Park in the southeast corner of Bellaire, and that she possibly got out of a small blue SUV with the animals.
As the dog became agitated, Schroeder said the woman told her son that “bicycles make him (the dog) nervous.”
The boy told police he got off the bike and tried to put it between himself and the lunging dog, which had escaped from the owner, first attacking his torso, then his leg.
Schroeder, a single mother of three, said she arrived home to find her son with puncture wounds and scratches, bleeding and upset, and was concerned that the woman had left the scene of the attack without calling police or seeking medical aid for him.
Holloway said the boy told two investigating officers that the woman had “asked if he was OK.” According to the female witness, the woman ran after her dog, who had fled, put them into the vehicle and drove away.
The boy, who suffers from a mild variety of autism known as Asperger’s Syndrome, had his wounds treated, but if the dogs which bit him can’t be tested for rabies or confirmed to be vaccinated, infectious disease experts at Texas Children Hospital told Schroeder her son will have to undergo up to five rabies shots, she said.
Although she is insured, Schroeder said her insurance will not cover the vaccines — only the administration of them — and she was quoted a cost of $2,000-3,000 per shot.
Investigators and the mother independently visited the Officer Lucy Dog Park Tuesday to see if the woman was a regular known to visitors at the park.
Schroeder also put the word out on social media, hoping one of her neighbors might have observed something or had a video camera pointed in the direction of the incident.
So far, no luck. “It’s frustrating because someone has to have seen something or know about her,” she said.
Complicating the matter, Holloway said, is his estimate that up to 40 percent of the visitors to Officer Lucy Dog Park live outside Bellaire.
If the woman and the dog are located, because of the bite the dog would be quarantined for a period, either at the owner’s residence or a veterinarian’s office.
Anyone with information should contact the Bellaire police non-emergency line at 713-668-0487 or Schroeder at 713-724-6067 immediately.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control report that although rabies in humans is rare, between 16,000 and 39,000 people receive vaccinations each year because, if contracted, the disease is almost always fatal.
With the way those breeds are treated, I’m not surprised if the owner is reluctant to come forward. I’d be worried about protecting my dog.
Although you are correct about the way those dogs are treated, there is NO EXCUSE for not staying to see that the child was cared for properly. I love Boxers and Pitbulls. But they and their owners must be responsible for their behavior.
Please leave boxers out of this they are a completely different breed of dog and are Not pit bulls they are not an aggressive breed of dog
Andy – You and others like you are are the exact reason this world is crumbling.
Goal: take care of the child-immediately.
What could be preventing owner from coming forward? Fear of losing dog due to perceived aggressive behavior, (but unless one was there, one doesn’t know situation.)
Solution: Let’s remove fear of consequences and focus of child’s health.
I propose the following solution.
Ask the dog owner to anonymously submit proof of rabies vaccination with a photo of her dog to the local newspaper, or Bellaire PD, a local vet. But she must do it immediately.
(spread message everywhere-someone knows the woman and her dogs.)
My younger brother has Aspberger’s syndrome, but I hate to see any child traumatized by a negative experience with a dog. I have spent so many years as a therapy dog handler, and it pains me when things go so wrong.
To the woman in this unfortunate position:
I believe you are a good person, I believe you didn’t mean for any of this to happen. I am asking you to put yourself in the position of this child’s mother, if she could take the pain of this treatment for her child I’m sure she would – one hundred times over, but she can’t. Please don’t make this child grow up afraid of dogs, let’s turn this situation into something positive. I know we can. Let’s educate people on our differences and the best way to coexist.
Be a heroine today. Make it the best Mothe’s Day ever for someone you’ve never even met.
Marcia, the dog has attacked a child. Its owner fled the scene instead of being responsible. The dog needs to have an official bite record so if something like this happens again its owner cannot claim ignorance of its violent nature. A dog that flies off the handle when it sees people on bicycles doesn’t belong out in public. The owner could not control her dog and behaved in a cowardly and unethical manner. She has no business owning a dog like that. Aggressive dogs and negligent, shady owners are not a winning combination.
Friends of the family are saying that the children spotted the woman with the dogs after the bite and that she tried to run but they got her plates. If it’s true that she didn’t come forward voluntarily, she should face criminal charges. Shame on Bellaire if she isn’t held responsible.