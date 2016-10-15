Mike Tenney’s Friday Night report: Episcopal juggernaut rolls over St. John’s

By Mike Tenney

Episcopal took another step toward an undefeated season Friday night, upending archrival St. John’s 52-10 at Skip Lee Field to highlight another evening of local football.

Episcopal 52, St. John’s 10

For the first time this year, the Knights, who are now 8-0 this autumn, were actually tied 7-7 with an opponent, but from there, they scored the next 21 points to roll to another one-sided victory.

With Jaylen Waddle catching a touchdown pass and scoring on an 85-yard punt return and the defense scoring twice, the Knights also went to 3-0 in Southwest Preparatory Conference play with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Tayjon Martin had two touchdowns for Episcopal — catching a 32-yard pass from quarterback Gavin Geib and returning an interception 30 yards — with both coming in the second period.

Genson Hooper Price accounted for the Mavericks’ only touchdown, returning a kickoff 100 yards in the first quarter to tie the game at seven after Matthew Garnett‘s PAT kick..

The Mavericks are 2-5 on the year.

Lamar 44, Heights 13

Senior quarterback Owen Holt threw two touchdown passes and caught one as well, leading Lamar to a convincing triumph over Heights (formerly Reagan) in a District 18-6A ballgame.

The Texas are now 4-0 in district and have pretty much clinched at least a playoff berth with that win.

Holt caught a four-yard pass from Carlton Smith to put Lamar on the board first and then hooked up with wide receiver Al’Vonte Woodard on a 69-yard score as the Texans raced to a 21-0 lead before Heights got on the board.

Ta’Zhawn Henry rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown on just 12 carries to aid the offense.

The Lamar defense picked off three passes on the night, taking one back for a touchdown.

Strake Jesuit 31, Tompkins 7

The Crusaders remained in contention for a playoff spot in District 19-6A, defeating Katy Tompkins in a road game at Rhodes Stadium in Katy.

The Crusaders scored 17 points in the second period to take command after a scoreless first period and improved their record to 2-2 in the 19-6A.

Running back Sean Mowatt-Larsen caught one touchdown pass and also scored on a 23-yard run to highlight a night that saw Jesuit accumulate more than 400 yards in total offense.

Quarterback Felix Read threw touchdown passes and running back Michael Purvey ran for 113 yards and one score on 23 carries for the Crusaders.

Kinkaid 35, Episcopal School of Dallas 15

Notching a touchdown on the first play of the second period to break a scoreless tie, the Falcons remained in playoff contention with a solid win over ESD in north Texas.

A Josh Williams run got Kinkaid on the board, and they pulled away for an important SPC win with just two weeks remaining in the regular season for everyone in the conference.

The Falcons took a 28-8 lead into the third period before each team added a touchdown in the final 12 minutes.

Second Baptist 70, Lutheran South 24

Scoring on seven first-half possessions, Second Baptist broke away from a 14-14 tie by scoring 28 points in the first and 28 more in the second to belt Lutheran South Friday night on Woodway Drive.

Running back John Hildreth ran for three touchdowns and 135 yards on just eight carries and caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Heaton as the Eagles took a 28-14 lead after the first period and stretched that to 56-17 at halftime.

Fellow running back Deion Smith rushed for three more scores and 202 yards on just eight carries himself as the Eagles closed with nearly 500 yards in total offense and over 300 of that on the ground.

Second Baptist is now 6-1 on the year.

