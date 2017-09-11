Most Bellaire schools to open Monday, with Pershing, Bellaire HS close behind

September 11, 2017

Youngsters will be starting their school year on Monday (Sept. 11) at Condit and Horn elementaries and Pin Oak Middle School, among the more than 200 Houston ISD campuses marking their first day after a two-week delay to deal with the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Pershing Middle School will open Tuesday, and Bellaire High School will have its opening day on Monday, Sept. 18. Bellaire will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Tuesday for students to pick up laptops and books by grade level — Tuesday for seniors, Wednesday for juniors, Thursday for sophomores, and Friday for freshmen.

Teachers from throughout the district who aren’t scheduled back in class Monday will report to a central location for two-day professional development to measure the specific needs of their individual campuses and to go through training to deal with the issues of students who have suffered traumatic losses and changes because of the hurricane and flooding.

Many of those teachers, as well as staff, have suffered their own traumas.

Pupils returning to Horn will be in the epicenter of the damage in Bellaire — nearly every home in the neighborhood, where many students walk or bike to school, has a mountain of debris that will make anything but vehicle transportation hazardous. Many families zoned to Horn have had to vacate their homes and relocate.

Bellaire will be gaining another HISD school later this month. Kolter Elementary School in Meyerland is on the list of severely damaged campuses whose fate is uncertain, and its students will attend the former Maud Gordon/Mandarin Chinese Language Immersion Magnet School on Avenue B at Bissonnet Street beginning Sept. 25. That campus was vacated when MCLIMS moved to a newly built school.

The Avenue B site had been proposed to house the baseball practice facilities for Bellaire HS under a redesign plan that would move long-stalled construction ahead for BHS.

Across the street on Bissonnet, the Post Oak School‘s early childhood campus, which runs through sixth grade, will reopen Monday with some classes being held temporarily at nearby locations until final work is completed on flood repairs. Post Oak got in three-and-a-half days of school before Harvey approached and struck, causing some water damage.

