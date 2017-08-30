Nature Center offering free camp to children affected by floods (including first responders’ families)

August 30, 2017

The Nature Discovery Center in Bellaire will be offering a free day camp from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug 31 – Saturday, Sept. 2 for families affected by flooding from Hurricane Harvey and children of first responders dealing with the emergency.

“The NDC was not impacted by the floodwaters and is the perfect place for kids to unwind, learn and have fun — all things much needed after the stress of Hurricane Harvey,” read the announcement from the center.

Advance registration is required for the limited places for children ages 5-10 years old, and families must choose one date.

Registration can be accomplished at naturediscoverycenter.org, by emailing mail@naturediscoverycenter.org, or by calling 713-667-6550.

