UPDATED WITH PRINCIPAL’S MESSAGE: Bellaire HS will open Sept. 18

September 9, 2017

UPDATE (Sept. 9, 2017 5:39 p.m.): Bellaire Principal Michael McDonough has issued a message announcing the delayed start date of the 2017-18 school year and some details of the delay and the return:

“The rumors of our demise have been greatly exaggerated.”

Bellaire High School will welcome students back to school Monday, September 18.

The Houston ISD has completed their full assessment of our building, and we now have a specific timetable for needed repairs. The major reason for our delay was that we suffered damage to our floors in a large number of high traffic areas. An element of the district assessment was focused on ensuring that there were no air quality issues throughout the campus. Repairs are underway and the district has committed to making certain that our building is ready to welcome our students Monday the 18th.

We are organizing our staff toward two specific activities: the registration of new students and another opportunity for enrolled students to pick up their laptop and books if they haven’t already done so. Details regarding both these activities will be posted on our website no later than Monday (9/11) at Noon.

I’m excited to finally have a firm date to open school and I look forward to the great energy our students bring to campus every day.

Thanks,

Michael McDonough

(Sept. 9, 2017 5 p.m.) The uncertainty is over: Students at Bellaire High will open their school year Monday, Sept. 18 — three weeks after Hurricane Harvey triggered an unprecedented delay.

A complete schedule for faculty and staff to report and important services leading up to classes beginning — such as registration of new students and issuance of laptops — is being established, and a formal announcement is expected later today from Principal Michael McDonough. The start date has already been posted on the district’s website and confirmed by district officials.

Instant News will update details as they become available.

Families are reminded to fill out the online district Student Needs Assessment form so that the school can assist with situations that might have arisen from the hurricane and which could impact student attendance or performance.

