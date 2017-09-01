NEW: Bellaire officials to start taking building permit applications Tuesday, tell of other cleanup concerns

September 1, 2017

Bellaire city officials announced Friday they would begin taking applications next Tuesday, Sept. 5, for permits for work on flood-damaged structures, and issued a list of concerns as property owners and renters rush to clean up damage.

Earlier, the city had announced that it would waive permit fees and speed up necessary inspections.

The Fire Chief and Building Official have prepared a short list of concerns that we feel the people should keep in mind. Please read carefully, and stay safe during your recovery efforts.

SHEETROCK REMOVAL/ELECTRICAL WIRING: As recovery begins, caution is needed! The process of removing sheetrock (using crowbars, hammers and ripping sheets off the wall) can lead to damage to electrical wiring. This damage increases the likelihood of electrical short and potential fire. Electrical outlets that sustained water damage must be replaced or thoroughly dry before use. Cords that serve electrical devices like fans, compressors, dehumidifiers, etc., along with extension cords are all subject to increase wear from foot traffic. Check these cords, looking for frayed or missing insulation or warm spots along the length of the cord. If found, discontinue use.

INJURIES: Personal injury from minor cuts, scrapes and infection is a real possibility. Bellaire Fire Department Medical Director has advised Bellaire Fire Department to use a skin cleanser and antiseptic such as Hibiclens for these injuries at the time of the injury. As always, seek medical attention if the affected becomes infected.

INSULATION: Many of the homes in Bellaire are constructed above the ground with a hollow “crawl space” under the living area of the home. If the water got high enough, it could have gotten the insulation in this area wet, possibly leading to mold and mildew problems. Make sure that if you got water in your garage, you check your crawlspace insulation to see if it is damp. Depending on the type of insulation, water damaged material may need to be replaced or de-humidified. Your repair contractor can provide you with more information.

USING ELECTRICAL/PLUMBING CONTRACTORS LICENSED IN TEXAS: Out of state contractors are free to work on most repairs in Texas without a license. It is important to know that state law and city ordinances prohibit anyone from doing electrical or plumbing work without a State of Texas license. Please make sure that anyone doing work for you can provide a copy of their license.

PERMIT REQUIREMENTS/HOURS: Don’t forget that permits are required once you start replacing material. The City Permit Office will open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to begin accepting permit applications.

Stay safe, and if you have any questions about the repair process or safety, reach out to the eity at 713-662-8230.

