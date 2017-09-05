NEW: FEMA assistance teams to start visiting flood-damaged Bellaire neighborhoods

September 5, 2017

Workers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams began hitting the flood-damaged streets of Bellaire on Tuesday.

These teams wear blue or red shirts bearing the FEMA logo, but more importantly, they carry laminated identification badges with the FEMA logo and will not ask to enter your home or attempt to sell you anything.

The workers will provide information about federal programs available to flood victims, answer questions, and provide assistance with registering with FEMA.

Because of fraud by those representing themselves employees of FEMA or other officials, the agency offers the following information:

•Federal and state workers do not ask for, or accept money. FEMA staff will never charge applicants for disaster assistance, home inspections, or help filling out applications. Stay alert for false promises to speed up the insurance, disaster assistance, or building permit process.

•In person, always ask to see any FEMA employee ID badges. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams may be in impacted communities providing information and assisting survivors with the registration process or their applicant files.

•A FEMA shirt or jacket is not proof of identity. All FEMA representatives, including our contracted inspectors, will have a laminated photo ID. All National Flood Insurance Program adjusters will have a NFIP Authorized Adjuster Card with their name and the types of claims they may adjust.

•If you are unsure or uncomfortable with anyone you encounter claiming to be an emergency management official, do not give out personal information, and contact local law enforcement (in this case, Bellaire police at 713-668-0487).

•If you suspect fraud, contact the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or report it to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov.

