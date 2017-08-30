UPDATE: BELLAIRE WILL HAVE MIDNIGHT-5 A.M. CURFEW; State Troopers boost law enforcement presence

August 29, 2017

UPDATE:  BELLAIRE MAYOR ANDREW FRIEDBERG IS ORDERING A MIDNIGHT TO 5 A.M. CURFEW UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. 

Earlier, a Bellaire police spokesman had said there would be no curfew, but Friedberg issued a message at about 10 p.m. Tuesday:

“On the advice of Bellaire Police Department command staff, given the vast number of properties left unprotected in the aftermath of this week’s flood disaster I will join with the mayors of Houston and West University Place, among others, in ordering a midnight to 5 am curfew until further notice.”

Late today, Houston officials announced a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew — later changed to midnight-5 a.m. — to combat looting and robberies.

West University Place Mayor Susan Sample ordered a midnight-5 p.m. curfew in Bellaire’s neighboring city, as well.

Bellaire residents may have noticed an additional presence of black-and-white vehicles on the streets and the West Loop. Officials confirmed that eight Texas State Troopers are on patrol to free Bellaire police up for flood-related community law enforcement duties. They are using the Bellaire Fire Department as their staging area.

Charlotte Aguilar
