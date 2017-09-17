No more early dismissal days: here’s the new HISD 2017-18 calendar

September 17, 2017

Houston ISD has posted its new 2017-18 calendar, adding back class time lost from Hurricane Harvey.

The new calendar, approved by trustees, eliminates five early dismissal days usually used for professional development. It’s part of the administration’s solution to compensate for the two to four weeks students have missed due to damage to schools and losses by families, faculty and staff from Harvey.

Most schools resumed classes last week, with a few — including Bellaire High School — set to open Monday, and another group on Sept. 25. The Texas Education Agency granted HISD a waiver for nine days of the missed time, but the schools starting Monday will have 25 minutes added to their school day during the first semester (except for Bellaire, which already has an extended day), and those starting Sept. 25 will have 55 minutes added this semester.

Holidays remain — including a day off this coming Friday, Sept. 22.

