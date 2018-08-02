No or low water pressure along part of West Loop after work crew hits line

Parts of Bellaire, including office buildings near Bellaire Boulevard outside the West Loop, have no or low water pressure after an AT&T contractor struck a 12-inch water line this afternoon. Here is the alert from the city:

The AT&T contractor working in the TX/DOT right of way for the 69 / 610 project hit a City of Bellaire 12” water line. Presently the following locations have no or very low water pressure. We are working with the contractor to address this situation as soon as possible. At this time, we do not know when the water will be restored to normal operation.

6800-6800 Block of West Loop South – (Outside the Loop)

4700-4800 block of Linden

4700-4800 block of Laurel

