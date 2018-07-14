One captured, one flees after crash, chase in Bellaire

One suspect who fell asleep in a resident’s vehicle was taken into custody, but another fled after a motorcycle crash near the West Loop and Fournace led to a police chase in Bellaire Friday afternoon.

With the assistance of officers and a K-9 unit from West University, Houston and Southside Place, Bellaire police set up a perimeter in a neighborhood in the northwest part of town looking for the men. According to what eyewitnesses told ABC-13, they had driven around the city, going through stop signs, yards and heading wrong-way in traffic — possibly filming their behavior as a prank — before crashing near the Loop.

Bellaire police had warned residents to stay inside and report any unusual activity in the area as officers went door-to-door. They took the first suspect into custody when a woman found him sleeping in her vehicle, according to ABC-13, and transported him to a hospital when he appeared to be injured.

For the Channel 13 report, click here.

