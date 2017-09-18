One-stop Harvey recovery resource: Bellaire to open center today

September 18, 2017

The city of Bellaire is consolidating its Hurricane Harvey recovery operations into one location — including all flood-related permit handling — by opening a dedicated resource center Monday (Sept. 18) at the Recreation Center, 7008 Fifth St.

Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. when it opens, but they could be extended in the future, if necessary. Flood-related permits will no longer be handled at City Hall but only through the new office. City staff and volunteers will help guide residents through the permit and inspection process and familiarize them with other resources available for flood recovery.

Any flood-related repairs will need a permit, and all contractors must register with the city — no fee required — and show proof of insurance. Property owners will also need to provide the declaration page of their insurance policy for proof of liability coverage.

The city has waived permit and inspection fees for flood-related applications, and has promised to expedite the process as much as possible.

As part of the permit application, which can be downloaded here, property owners must provide a copy of their property valuation from the Harris County Appraisal District (a screenshot is permitted), available here; and a written description of the complete scope of work to be completed, including detailed construction estimates.

A series of helpful FAQs has been compiled by the city, as well as a general resources webpage.

Shawn Cox, the city’s administrative services director, will head the office. He is reachable at 713-662-8239 or scox@bellairetx.gov.

Share this: Tweet



More



