The parade is still on (as of 7:30 a.m.), but a forecast for thunderstorms mid-morning has caused cancellation of Bellaire’s Fourth of July Festival.

According to a statement by the city, officials are monitoring the weather and will issue an update if they decide to cancel the parade, as well.

Evelyn’s Park has canceled its food truck and night market event set for 4-8 tonight.

Share this: Tweet



More