Pluck a pumpkin and enjoy fall fun this weekend at Nature Discovery Center

October 21, 2017

Bellaire’s Nature Discovery Center is hosting its 24th annual Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival all weekend at the center and Russ Pitman Park, 7112 Newcastle Dr.

Hours are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but tickets will be available at booths at both the north and south ends of the park to purchase food, activities and pumpkins. A special Pumpkin Pass Pouch offers a discount rate of 44 tickets for $20, with proceeds going to the center.

Among the fun are the giant pumpkin patch on the events lawn, games, crafts, horse-drawn wagon rides through the adjacent neighborhood, inflatables, a rock wall and food trucks.

It is the first time the event is being held in the renovated park and center, which provide nature-related fun on their own year-round.

While parking at and near the event can be tricky, Bellaire United Methodist Church is providing free parking at its lot on the southwest corner of Bellaire Boulevard and Newcastle, and complimentary shuttles will be running to and from the festival.

For more information, visit NatureDiscoveryCenter.org.

