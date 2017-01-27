UPDATED: Police chief to Bellaire residents after overnight chase: Help us find suspects’ handgun

UPDATE:

Bellaire police now say they have a “degree of confidence” that no guns remain from an overnight chase in a west Bellaire neighborhood, but are asking residents there to stay alert to anything “out of place.” The message:

“This is in regards to our earlier message concerning auto theft suspects possibly having hid a gun in the area of 5500 blocks of Little Lake and Grand Lake, and 5300 Braeburn.

“After interviewing the suspects and searching the area, the Bellaire Police Department has a degree of confidence that no guns were disposed of in your area. Please stay vigilant for anything that appears to not belong or is out of place. Thank you for your assistance.”

For the third time this week, Bellaire residents are being asked to check their yards for a gun after an overnight police chase that led to four suspects, six stolen vehicles and a Glock semiautomatic pistol. Here’s the request from Chief Byron Holloway:

“Residents in the 5500 blocks of Little Lake, 5500 Grand Lake, and 5300 Braeburn are asked to check the area around their house for any items that do not belong to them. If a gun or any other out of place items are located, DO NOT TOUCH; call the Bellaire Police Department at 713.668.0487 immediately.

Incident details. On 01/27/2017 at 0330 hours, Bellaire Police Officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Little Lake in reference to several suspicious vehicles. Bellaire Officers arrived and located six stolen vehicles. The suspects all fled on foot and began jumping fences into backyards.

Bellaire, Houston, and West University Officers were able to catch four suspects and place them in custody. Officers recovered a loaded Glock pistol magazine from where the suspects were hiding, but have not located the handgun.”

This is the third police chase through Bellaire neighborhoods this week.

