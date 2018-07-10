Police seek suspect who exposed himself to woman at Bellaire Library

Bellaire police are hoping the public can help locate a man who indecently exposed himself to a woman in the Bellaire Library at about 5 p.m. Monday.

They describe the suspect as a black male, 6-feet to 6-3 in height and in his late 20s to early 30s, with a muscular build and a number of tattoos, including one of a gun on his neck.

At the time of the incident at the library, 5111 Jessamine St., he was wearing a black cap, gray T-shirt with an NFL logo on the front, black shorts and blue sneakers.

The police released surveillance photos which appear to show the man walking toward and then away from the library, and his possible vehicle, a white sedan.

Anyone who witnesses this type of behavior is reminded by police to report it immediately to authorities by calling 911 or looking for a uniformed police officer, lifeguard with a tag or uniform, or a parent with children. They suggest that parents talk with children about the dangers of people approaching them and saying or displaying inappropriate things and how to respond.

The department’s non-emergency number is 713-668-0487.

Share this: Tweet



More



