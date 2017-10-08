Post Oak School home at last after Harvey

October 8, 2017

The Post Oak School in Bellaire is taking a final step this weekend toward recovery from Hurricane Harvey, preparing for the return of its elementary school classrooms to campus on Tuesday.

Parent volunteers began teaming up with faculty and staff after school on Friday to move contents of the seven Montessori classrooms from their temporary home at adjacent Episcopal HS back to the repaired Post Oak campus at 4601 Bissonnet St.

Displaced young children were the first to return to their classrooms after Harvey required quick arrangements and generosity of other school communities to keep the learning on track, and 170 primary-level (preschool) children, who had been learning in one giant classroom in the school gym, and the administrative offices, were next.

On Friday, preparing for the return, Post Oak students said goodbye and thanks to Episcopal Head of School Ned Smith with a group hug.

Post Oak School music specialist James Winslow celebrates the return to the school’s campus after some classes were displaced by Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Carlos Aguilar)

Parents and staff teamed up to move elementary classrooms from their temporary home at Episcopal HS back to Post Oak School next door. (Photo by Carlos Aguilar)

Post Oak students gave Episcopal Head of School Ned Smith a group hug Friday on their last day as guests, where they were welcomed after Hurricane Harvey. (Post Oak School photo)

Charlotte Aguilar
