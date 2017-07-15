Prepare for more work on RR tracks — and horns overnight

July 15, 2017

Maintenance and repair work on the Union Pacific tracks at Bellaire’s eastern border and beyond will shift to nighttime next week — which means that the federal “Quiet Zone” designation will be suspended during that time.

Crews will be working along the tracks from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. Monday (July 17) through Sunday (July 23), making improvements from Bissonnet Street to Post Oak Boulevard on varying days. They are expected to be working on and near the Bissonnet crossing on Monday and Tuesday, at Braeswood Boulevard on Wednesday and Thursday, at Post Oak on Friday and Saturday, and at Bellaire Boulevard on Sunday, July 23.

Although the stretch is a Quiet Zone, whenever crews are working on the tracks — or any time train engineers observe a person or obstruction — they are required by federal regulation to sound the train’s horn.

