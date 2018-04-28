Ready, set, save: Sales tax holiday this weekend for emergency prep supplies
With the official hurricane season launching in about a month (but tropical weather happening with increasing frequency outside that June 1-Oct. 1 period), the state of Texas has designated a three-day Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday (April 28) and ending at 6 p.m. Monday (April 30).
Just as during the back to school sales tax holiday, certain items are designated to qualify for purchase without being taxed, with no limit to the amount that can be purchased.
Here’s what’s on the list:
Less than $3000 — Portable generators
Less than $300 — Emergency ladders, hurricane shutters
Less than $75
Axes
Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
Can openers – nonelectric
Carbon monoxide detectors
Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
Fire extinguishers
First aid kits
Fuel containers
Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
Hatchets
Ice products – reusable and artificial
Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated)
Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
Mobile telephone chargers
Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios
Smoke detectors
Tarps and other plastic sheeting
These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
Camping stoves
Camping supplies
Chainsaws
Plywood
Extension ladders
Stepladders
Tents
Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
