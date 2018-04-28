Ready, set, save: Sales tax holiday this weekend for emergency prep supplies

With the official hurricane season launching in about a month (but tropical weather happening with increasing frequency outside that June 1-Oct. 1 period), the state of Texas has designated a three-day Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday (April 28) and ending at 6 p.m. Monday (April 30).

Just as during the back to school sales tax holiday, certain items are designated to qualify for purchase without being taxed, with no limit to the amount that can be purchased.

Here’s what’s on the list:

Less than $3000 — Portable generators

Less than $300 — Emergency ladders, hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers – nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products – reusable and artificial

Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone chargers

Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

