Ready, set, start the rebuilding process: Bellaire permit office to open Tuesday morning

September 4, 2017

Bellaire will open its permit office at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to begin accepting applications for residents to repair or rebuild their flood-damaged homes and businesses. The office, located in City Hall at 7008 S. Rice Ave., will waive application and inspection fees and has promised to expedite inspections.

The city has a webpage dedicated to the flood permit process here, outlining what must be done before the application will be taken and what will happen afterward:

•Remove your damaged material – wall coverings, flooring, furniture, and insulation. Be sure to check the insulation under the first floor if you live in a house with a crawl space.

•Apply to the city for a permit – you will need the application, the HCAD page for your home, and a scope of work or bid for the repairs.

•Permits will be sorted by the city. Some permits can be issued the same day. Others will need further review. In most cases, applicants will receive a response in 3-5 days, notifying them of their next step.

•No fees will be assessed for permits. Once the permit is approved and issued, reconstruction may begin. Depending upon the scope of your reconstruction, the city will advise as to the final inspection.

•Once reconstruction and all inspections are complete, you may re-occupy your home.

The city also provides a link to a FEMA publication on repairing a flooded home, calling special attention to the “Drying out your home” section on page 14, “Cleanup” on page 24, and “Rebuilding and flood proofing” on page 32.

The permit office is reachable at inspections@bellairetx.gov or at 713-662-8230 — although with an estimated 1,000 or more homes in Bellaire damaged by Hurricane Harvey, heavy activity at the office is likely.

