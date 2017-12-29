ReadyHarris warns of dangers from New Year’s winter weather

ReadyHarris, the Harris County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, has issued warnings and tips for a winter weather system that is arriving on New Year’s Eve, extending through the week:

What is the danger?

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a strong cold front will cross the region on New Year’s Eve (Sunday). There is a low probability that this system will bring light rain, and moisture on the ground and roads may freeze. Temperature lows Tuesday and Wednesday morning could fall into the lower 20’s and may result in a hard freeze.

Overnight temperatures are expected to fall near to or below freezing by Monday morning and fall below freezing each night through Friday morning.

Colder temperatures may impact individuals displaced or affected from Harvey that are utilizing temporary or makeshift housing.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority and the Texas Department of Transportation are pre-treating roadways as a precaution.

What you should do:

Remember the 4 P’s for preparing your home for Winter Weather

PEOPLE: Keep your family warm and check on any elderly family or neighbors that may need extra blankets, winterizing their homes or a warm place to stay.

PETS: Dogs and cats get cold too. Bring them inside at night to keep them healthy and safe.

PLANTS: Either cover plants to keep them warm at night or bring them inside so they can flourish.

PIPES: Cover exposed pipes to prevent freezing and breaks.

Stay safe on the roads

DRIVE SAFELY: Check roads before heading out. If icy conditions are present, drive slower and give yourself extra stopping distance. Take extra caution on bridges and overpasses as they will ice quickly.

PREPARE YOU CAR: Have a car safety kit and consider having a blanket and extra phone charger in case you are stranded.

Don’t forget…

SPACE HEATER SAFETY: Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches and non-glowing elements. Remember to keep all heating sources away from drapes and furniture.

POWER OUTAGE: Have a flashlight, extra batteries, portable cell phone charger, warm clothes, blankets and a weather radio in case power goes out. If it gets too cold, go to a public place like the mall or a library to heat up.

STAY INFORMED: Check weather reports and local media for the latest conditions.

Where you can learn more:

Forecasts: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston – http://www.weather.gov/hgx/

Road Conditions: Houston Transtar – https://traffic.houstontranstar.org/layers/

TxDOT Highway Conditions: DriveTexas.org

