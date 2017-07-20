Recognize this truck? You could help solve car burglary spree in Bellaire parks

July 20, 2017

Bellaire police are asking for the public’s help in solving a series of motor vehicle burglaries in Bellaire parks on Monday by publicizing description of a suspect and a photo of a truck believed to be used in the crimes.

Police said Thursday that they’re seeking a black male who was wearing white shorts, white shoes and a dark colored shirt in “numerous” burglaries of motor vehicles. They also issued a surveillance photo of an extended cab black pickup truck, leaving the parking lot at the Bellaire Recreation Center and Family Aquatics Center, which they believe was used in the crimes. They’re asking to be called immediately at 713-668-0487 if anyone sees the 2004-2008 Ford-F150 STX truck in or near a Bellaire park.

