Reminder: Today is deadline for Harris County property tax protests

May 31, 2017

If you feel Harris County was unfair in how it valued your home, today (Wednesday, May 31) is the last day for you to protest.

You can begin the process here by clicking on the FORMS heading and downloading the Notice of Protest (form number 41-44) in the Most Requested Forms section.

The form can be filed online or delivered to HCAD’s headquarters, 13013 Northwest Freeway, or may be mailed to P.O. Box 922004, Houston, Texas 77292-2004, as long as it is postmarked today.

Owners who use the online iFile system can also use the iSettle system to deal with their claim without appearing in person. For the first time, this process includes the ability to upload documentation — such things as a closing statement, deed or photos — electronically.

If the dispute can’t be settled online, a hearing will be scheduled with the Appraisal Review Board.

A video explaining the iFile and iSettle systems is available on the HCAD website under the HELP heading.

Texas law requires that property be appraised at its Jan. 1 market value. Other types of accounts — business personal and some real property — have a later protest deadline.

For more information, call 713-957-7800.

