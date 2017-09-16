Reprieve: Bellaire HS ‘banking’ practice means no extra time added to school day

September 15, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

Bellaire High School won’t be required to add 25 minutes to the school day when classes start Monday after all, a spokesman for Houston ISD told Instant News Friday night.

It turns out the school already has a day that is 15 minutes longer than required by the state that will offset much of the action the school board took Thursday night to lengthen the school day, and Bellaire “banks” minutes that can be used to make up for lost class time.

Bellaire students are set to return to class Monday (Sept. 18), three weeks after the originally scheduled opening day. The Texas Education Agency has granted school districts, including HISD, a waiver for nine days of class time that do not have to be recovered from closings caused by Hurricane Harvey.

HISD administrators came up with a formula to add class time during the first semester for classes starting after this week. The district’s media office issued three news releases declaring Bellaire High as part of the group, all starting Monday, that would be required to extend the day by 25 minutes, and the extension was widely reported in the media. “We gave them the option of the extra 25 minutes at our (the district’s) expense, and they chose not to take it,” said Press Secretary Tracy Clemons, after checking with Principal Michael McDonough to confirm Instant News’ question about Bellaire not adding the extra time.

McDonough put it differently in a message to the school community: “We can make up the missed minutes simply by following our current schedule…this allows HISD to allocate scarce dollars toward the other schools with delayed starts.”

Despite the press office’s widespread miscommunication that was carried throughout Houston news outlets, Clemons said it was unlikely a correction or update would be issued. “We’ll probably just let the principal take care of it,” he said.

A group of schools starting Sept. 25 will have 55 minutes added to each school day during the first semester after board approval Thursday. That includes Kolter Elementary, which is moving from its severely damaged Meyerland campus to a vacant HISD school on Avenue B in Bellaire that was originally Maud Gordon ES and more recently the Mandarin Chinese Language Immersion School.

