Residents sought for Bellaire Audit Finance and Cultural Arts board openings

Applications are open through Dec. 23 for a one-year term as the citizen representative on the Bellaire Audit Finance Board and two vacancies on the city’s Cultural Arts Board.

An online application form can be accessed at www.bellairetx.gov/boards. Applicants will be scheduled for weeknight interviews with the City Council during January, and it is anticipated that appointments will be made that month.

The Audit Finance Board, which runs from Feb. 1, 2017 through Jan. 31, 2018, requires financial and/or audit experience. It consists of the one citizen representative, three members of City Council, and the city manager and chief financial officer, reviewing referred matters regarding city audits.

The two Cultural Arts Board terms run from the date of appointment through June 30, 2017 or June 30, 2018. That seven-member board reviews and recommends matters involving public fine arts in Bellaire.

For more information, contact City Secretary Tracy Dutton at tdutton@bellairetx.gov or 713-662-8275.

Share this: Tweet



More



