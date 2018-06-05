Retirement celebration to honor Bellaire fire chief

The community is invited to salute longtime Bellaire Fire Chief Darryl Anderson at a retirement celebration from 5-7 p.m. Thursday (June 7).

The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the event at the ‘401 Table & Tap, 6700 Ferris St. For more information or to register, click here.

Anderson joined the department in 1991, became assistant chief/fire marshal in 2000 and has served as chief since 2005. He plans to retire in July.

Share this: Tweet



More



