Rock on! Summer reading kicks off today at Bellaire Library

A community tradition for more than six decades — the summer reading program — will kick off today (Monday, June 4) at the Bellaire Library, 5111 Jessamine St., with registration and a full slate of free games, activities, storytimes, music and snacks from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Libraries Rock!” and the Bellaire librarians have a packed calendar of special events, crafts, films and more during the 10-week program — plus incentives for the entire family for meeting reading goals provided by Friends of the Bellaire Library and local businesses.

The program starts with early readers/read-to-me, advancing through grade school, teens and adults.

For more, visit or call 713-662-8160.

Share this: Tweet



More



