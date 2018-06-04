Rock on! Summer reading kicks off today at Bellaire Library

access_timeJune 4, 2018 chat_bubble_outline No Comments

A community tradition for more than six decades — the summer reading program — will kick off today (Monday, June 4) at the Bellaire Library, 5111 Jessamine St., with registration and a full slate of free games, activities, storytimes, music and snacks from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Libraries Rock!” and the Bellaire librarians have a packed calendar of special events, crafts, films and more during the 10-week program  — plus incentives for the entire family for meeting reading goals provided by Friends of the Bellaire Library and local businesses.

The program starts with early readers/read-to-me, advancing through grade school, teens and adults.

For more, visit or call 713-662-8160.

 

Charlotte Aguilar
Charlotte Aguilar

View more articles Subscribe
comment No comments yet

You can be first to leave a comment

mode_editLeave a response

Leave a Reply

menu
menu

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading, Please Wait!