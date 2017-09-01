Scavengers are a reality on Bellaire’s streets. Here’s the police chief’s advice.

September 1, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

As Bellaire residents struggle to remove items from their flood-damaged homes, they are learning that what might be their trash is another person’s treasure — and that they need to take steps to protect items they want to salvage themselves.

Scavengers have taken to the streets, and Bellaire Police Chief Byron Holloway acknowledges that “it is frustrating for some homeowners.” His officers, he explained, are not making arrests. “Officers do warn them to stay away or ask during daylight hours.”

The chief said what is happening is both predictable and understandable, offering these motivations:

“1. Probably a good part of this scavenging is for profit such as resale, recycle, etc.

“2. Some of this is by persons that relish the opportunity to have what some people are throwing away. (I have seen some pretty nice stuff being thrown out.)

“3. Some of this is by people that are poor and lost everything in the storm. All the homes on my street flooded and have debris pile in the yard. Yesterday morning I told a scavenger that he could go through my pile, just don’t make a mess. He was looking for a mattress and bedding for his children.”

Holloway also made these suggestions to homeowners:

1. Place items that are drying in the backyard and not the front yard.

2. If possible, do not place drying items next to debris piles. This gives the appearance that the item is being thrown out.

3. If you do place items which are intended to keep in the front yard, consider placing them closer to the house than the street.

4. Signage will keep some, not all, from going through items. [Suggested wording: No taking/No agarrar]

Finally, there is this from the chief: “For the most part when a person puts trash out they have little or no expectation of privacy as per Supreme Court rulings. This is a little different in that often there is no a clear indicator that the item is trash or something that is intended to keep.”

Even before Harvey hit, Bellaire made arrangements and signed agreements with FEMA-approved waste removal contractors. City officials have indicated that they have been working on assessing damages with the contractors and developing a pickup schedule.

