School’s out at Bellaire HS due to water main break

An accidental main break that cut off water to Bellaire HS and a large portion of Bellaire’s homes and residences shortened the school day at the campus.

Classes were called off around 11:30 a.m., according to ABC-13 News. Students were taken to nearby Meyerland MS where parents were advised they could be picked up or be bused home at regular dismissal.

School officials said the city told them the water main would be repaired by 5 p.m. The TV report indicated that a construction crew might have been responsible for the rupture.

