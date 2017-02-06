Sign of progress: Bellaire H-E-B closing next month to make way for new store

The sign on the front of the H-E-B at 5130 Cedar St. tells the story: The store is set to close on March 12 so that construction of a new store can begin.

Inside, there are wide gaps on some shelves in frozen foods as stocks are depleted, and employees say those who have applied to be relocated are starting to get their assignments.

Originally, the store had been scheduled for closing in January, but the company was forced to redesign its plans for the two-story structure when the state nixed use of “travelators” — escalators which accommodate shopping carts, which H-E-B had used in a multi-story San Antonio store to allow shoppers to move between parking and the groceries.

Employees had been told to expect the store to close in July, but that obviously has been accelerated. Those who wish to return have been told that construction should be completed early in 2018.

Most of the nine small businesses in the strip center on Cedar have been relocated nearby.

