Some Bellaire streets ‘completely impassable,’ police warn; stay alert

Bellaire police now confirm street flooding in some neighborhoods and along freeway service roads, calling some areas “completely impassable.”

Here is the Bellaire Police Department’s full message:

The City of Bellaire is experiencing street flooding in some residential areas and along the service roads. Some of these areas are completely impassable. Please stay alert to the roadway conditions. Bellaire is currently under a Flash Flood Warning until noon. We are monitoring the weather and the streets and will provide updates as necessary. Be safe.

Share this: Tweet



More



