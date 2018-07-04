Some Bellaire streets ‘completely impassable,’ police warn; stay alert
Bellaire police now confirm street flooding in some neighborhoods and along freeway service roads, calling some areas “completely impassable.”
Here is the Bellaire Police Department’s full message:
The City of Bellaire is experiencing street flooding in some residential areas and along the service roads. Some of these areas are completely impassable. Please stay alert to the roadway conditions. Bellaire is currently under a Flash Flood Warning until noon. We are monitoring the weather and the streets and will provide updates as necessary. Be safe.
So glad we wasted all the money on fixing flooding and having all those meetings and yet 5 inches of water floods the city like it was nothing. So glad the rain stopped.
Great to see the drainage culvert that they tore up after last flood to widen on Larch clogged and my yard flooded because the new drainage they put in didnt drain at all. Every other yard dry as a bone.
I wonder how much more severe the consequences of this heavy rain event would be with the Bellaire Pathways Plan which puts miles of concrete of minimum 6 foot to minimum 8 foot hike/bike trails (called “Pathways”) throughout the City of Bellaire, even in places where there are existing sidewalks? City Council will vote on this plan on August 6. If you live on Evergreen, Maple, Ave B, Mulberry, Fournace, Ferris, 2nd, Sunburst, Glenmont, Englewood, or on a corner lot next to these streets, you need to see how this plan will affect you in particular.
http://www.bellairecommunitypathwaysplan.com
Thank you. High water along 610 service (west side) road between Westpark Dr & Elm St. Don’t go out!