Spring clean-up time: Get rid of odd items at today’s Bellaire recycling event

May 13, 2017

The city of Bellaire and its resident-run Environmental Sustainability Board will host one of their periodic free recycling events from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today (May 13) in the parking lot at Condit Elementary School, 7000 S. Third St. (on the South Rice Avenue side).

By entering from South Rice, visitors will be able to enter a drop-off lane, where volunteers will unload their items.

This is the chance to get rid of items that aren’t collected during Bellaire’s weekly curbside pickup, including office paper, small household appliances, computer equipment, radios and stereos and scrap metal.

•No more than five boxes or bags of office paper will be allowed for each visitor, and paper clips and staples must be removed.

•Scrap metal collection will include car batteries, water heaters, lawn furniture, stainless steel sinks and more.

•The CompuCycle collection will include computers, radios, stereos and television sets up to 27-inch screen size.

For a complete list of what is being accepted, click here.

