Start dates set for Horn, Twain, Pershing — and it’s good news

September 9, 2017

Houston ISD updated its online search tool late Friday with opening days for local schools, and the news is improving.

Horn and Twain elementary schools will join more than 200 other HISD schools in opening Monday, Sept. 11, and Pershing MS will open Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Condit and West U ES, Pin Oak and Lanier MS and Lamar HS were already set to open Monday, two weeks after their scheduled opening day was delayed by Hurricane Harvey.

The only unknown among schools most commonly attended by area students is Bellaire HS, which is still showing a “to be determined” start.

Charlotte Aguilar
  1. Bonnie Simmons
    September 09, 23:24 Bonnie Simmons

    Bellaire High School will open Monday, September 18. Principal announced tonight.

